Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Get Quotient alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Quotient in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quotient from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of Quotient stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $443.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.54. Quotient has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $10.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.53.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,911,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $12,374,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Quotient by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Quotient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient (QTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.