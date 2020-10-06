Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $666.61 Million

Brokerages expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) will post $666.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $666.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $666.79 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Rackspace Technology from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Monday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of RXT stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.08. 29,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,791. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.87. Rackspace Technology has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

