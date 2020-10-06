Rapidz (RPZX) Price Tops $0.0009

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market cap of $1.51 million and $32,190.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rapidz alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009346 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00264726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00037466 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00085230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.42 or 0.01498571 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00157562 BTC.

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,717,253,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rapidz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapidz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.