Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of QCR from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. QCR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of QCRH opened at $28.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $454.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that QCR will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,381 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in QCR by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in QCR by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in QCR by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in QCR by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

