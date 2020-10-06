Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Otonomy (OTIC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Otonomy (NASDAQ: OTIC):

10/1/2020 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

9/30/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

9/18/2020 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

9/17/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

9/11/2020 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

9/10/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

8/28/2020 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

8/27/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

8/20/2020 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

8/19/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

8/17/2020 – Otonomy had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Otonomy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

8/12/2020 – Otonomy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Otonomy Inc has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $226.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.29.

Get Otonomy Inc alerts:

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otonomy by 503.4% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 169,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 141,800 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Otonomy in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otonomy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares in the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.