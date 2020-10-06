Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recordati (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recordati S.p.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals for rare disease treatments. The company operates primarily in Russia, Turkey, North Africa and United States of America. Recordati S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Recordati from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of Recordati stock opened at $53.27 on Friday. Recordati has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.81.

About Recordati

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, cosmetics, dermatology, dietary supplements, gynecology and obstetrics, medical devices, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, allergy, anti-infectives, central nervous system, endocrinology, gastrointestinal, nutrition and related products, immune-suppressants, pain management/inflammation, generics, pneumology, antipyretics and cold preparations, endocrinology, oncology, respiratory, and radio contrast agent, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

