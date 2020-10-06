Redd Reaches 1-Day Volume of $24,130.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a total market capitalization of $25.49 million and $24,130.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00047982 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,734.63 or 1.00084020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005435 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 139.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001432 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00152786 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00029195 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

