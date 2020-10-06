Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV)’s share price dropped 11.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 48,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,188,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

