RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Get RENAULT S A/ADR alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RNLSY opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

About RENAULT S A/ADR

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RENAULT S A/ADR (RNLSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENAULT S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.