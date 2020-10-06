RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Shares Gap Down to $0.21

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.21, but opened at $0.20. RESAAS Services shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 500 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.08 million and a P/E ratio of -4.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.25.

About RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS)

RESAAS Services Inc develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry in Canada. It offers professional social networking platform and a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for RESAAS Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RESAAS Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.