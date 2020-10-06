Reviewing Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) and P.A.M. Transportation Services (OTCMKTS:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) and Celadon Group (OTCMKTS:CGIPQ) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celadon Group has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Celadon Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $514.18 million 0.44 $7.90 million $3.99 9.72 Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

P.A.M. Transportation Services has higher revenue and earnings than Celadon Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and Celadon Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Celadon Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

P.A.M. Transportation Services currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.52%. Given P.A.M. Transportation Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe P.A.M. Transportation Services is more favorable than Celadon Group.

Profitability

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and Celadon Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services -2.36% 6.42% 1.74% Celadon Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.8% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. 69.0% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Celadon Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

P.A.M. Transportation Services beats Celadon Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 2,031 trucks, which includes 597 independent contractor trucks; and 6,397 trailers. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

Celadon Group Company Profile

Celadon Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides transportation services between the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, Asset-Light, and Equipment Leasing and Services. The Asset-Based segment offers dry van, refrigerated, and flatbed services; cross-border services between the United States and each of Mexico and Canada; intra-Mexico and intra-Canada services; contract services; regional and specialized short haul services; and rail intermodal services. The Asset-Light segment provides freight brokerage, warehousing, less-than truckload consolidation, and supply chain logistics services. The Equipment Leasing and Services segment offers tractor and trailer sales and leasing services, as well as insurance, maintenance, and other ancillary services primarily to the independent contractors and other trucking fleets. The company transports various types of freight, including tobacco, consumer goods, automotive parts, various home products and fixtures, lawn tractors and assorted equipment, light bulbs, and various parts for engines. Celadon Group, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. On December 8, 2019, Celadon Group, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

