Rewardiqa (REW) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.47 Million

Rewardiqa (CURRENCY:REW) traded up 10,320% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Rewardiqa has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $158.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rewardiqa token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rewardiqa has traded 78.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $70.10 or 0.00655937 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.01550075 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007923 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004620 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Rewardiqa Profile

Rewardiqa (REW) is a token. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rewardiqa

Rewardiqa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rewardiqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rewardiqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rewardiqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

