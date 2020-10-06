Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ribbon Communications Inc. develops communication software. It provides session border controllers, diameter signals, policy and routing servers, media and signaling gateways, cloud and mobility solutions. Ribbon Communications Inc., formerly known as Sonus Networks Inc., is headquartered in Westford, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Ribbon Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.58.

Shares of RBBN opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Ribbon Communications has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $589.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.82.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $88,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,575 shares in the company, valued at $422,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 55,000 shares of company stock worth $242,300. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBBN. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ribbon Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

