Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 7th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.

Shares of RELL opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.60. Richardson Electronics has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $6.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

