Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 7th.

Riverview Bancorp has increased its dividend by 183.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

RVSB opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.79. Riverview Bancorp has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $8.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Riverview Bancorp news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 30,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $144,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman sold 14,028 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $68,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

