Robert W. Baird Boosts Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target to $35.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AVNT traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The stock had a trading volume of 41,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,779. Avient has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $609.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.65 million. Analysts predict that Avient will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

