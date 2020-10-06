Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $130.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Elastic from $94.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FBN Securities raised their price objective on Elastic from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.65.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $113.52 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $117.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.55.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 25.60% and a negative net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $1,655,547.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,718.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $1,433,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 537,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,376,926.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,742 shares of company stock valued at $111,977,289 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Elastic by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 5,783,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,033 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Elastic by 4,360.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,080,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,176 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Elastic during the 1st quarter worth $45,277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Elastic by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,374,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,406,000 after acquiring an additional 783,292 shares during the period. Finally, Valinor Management L.P. boosted its position in Elastic by 214.7% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,117,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 762,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

