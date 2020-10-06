Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Price Target to $7.00

Cineplex (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cineplex to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Cineplex from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Cineplex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Cineplex from $10.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

CPXGF stock traded down $1.32 on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. 40,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,341. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $7.83. Cineplex has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $26.19.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

