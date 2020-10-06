Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) Downgraded to “Sell” at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYSE RDS.A opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.12 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.72. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $61.17.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.70 billion. Royal Dutch Shell had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Dutch Shell will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.98%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

