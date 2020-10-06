Rupee Hits One Day Volume of $21.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. Rupee has a market capitalization of $86,535.28 and approximately $21.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rupee has traded down 29.4% against the US dollar. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rupee alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00027875 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 4th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 40,544,650 coins. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org.

Rupee Coin Trading

Rupee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupee and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.