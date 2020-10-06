Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RUSHA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $54.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72.

Rush Enterprises shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 28,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $1,388,362.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,660. 12.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

