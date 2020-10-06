Sable Resources (CVE:SAE) Shares Down 11.1%

Shares of Sable Resources Ltd (CVE:SAE) dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 166,033 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 208,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 million and a PE ratio of 53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Sable Resources (CVE:SAE)

Sable Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal mineral properties in the Province of British Columbia, Canada, Chihuahua State, Mexico, and San Juan Province, Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company has a strategic alliance with Westhaven Ventures Inc The company was formerly known as Calico Silver Mines Ltd.

