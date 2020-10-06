Safe (SAFE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $71,424.00

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Safe has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and approximately $71,424.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002137 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, ZB.COM and DragonEX. Over the last week, Safe has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FABRK (FAB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002506 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000044 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Safe Coin Trading

Safe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

