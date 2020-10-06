Saint Jean Carbon (CVE:SJL) Trading Up 16.7%

Saint Jean Carbon Inc (CVE:SJL)’s share price shot up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 978,127 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 860% from the average session volume of 101,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29.

Saint Jean Carbon Company Profile (CVE:SJL)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company primarily explores for graphite and molybdenum properties located in the provinces of Quebec, British Columbia, Manitoba, and Saskatchewan.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Saint Jean Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saint Jean Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.