salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives $243.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-three have assigned a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $243.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $253.25. The stock had a trading volume of 151,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,253,009. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.31, for a total value of $2,794,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,003,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,007,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,249 shares of company stock valued at $165,343,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth about $986,207,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,849,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.