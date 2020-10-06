Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (LON:SCF) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.07) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Schroder Income Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SCF stock opened at GBX 241.74 ($3.16) on Tuesday. Schroder Income Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of GBX 171.17 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 320 ($4.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 239.21 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 225.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $164.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49.

About Schroder Income Growth Fund

Schroder Income Growth Fund plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All Share Total Return Index.

