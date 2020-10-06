SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.55 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a note issued to investors on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $46.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.68.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

