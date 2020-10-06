Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1,243.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,865 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 1.1% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 57,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.45. 10,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,613. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.51 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $50.38 and a 1-year high of $51.99.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.