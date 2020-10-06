Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.3% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,736 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,957,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,349,000 after purchasing an additional 219,543 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,103,000.

Shares of SCHZ remained flat at $$55.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,558. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.81.

