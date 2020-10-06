Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by APCM Wealth Management for Individuals

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Corp MA ADV raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 288,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,198,000 after acquiring an additional 168,331 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,641,000 after buying an additional 33,581 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.27. The stock had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,465. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.92. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $85.24.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

