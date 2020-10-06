Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s Largest Position

Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 983,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,407 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 42.0% of Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Investment Security Group Inc. Co. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $79,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The company had a trading volume of 13,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,988. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $86.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.