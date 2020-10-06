Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,450 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $101,210.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 24,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,880.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 184.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Science Applications International by 14.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Science Applications International by 31.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $80.82. 4,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.