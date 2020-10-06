SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High at $165.80

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $165.80 and last traded at $164.07, with a volume of 106378 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.58.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SE. Citigroup boosted their price target on SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Macquarie began coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.10.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SEA by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 67,400 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEA by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 54,845 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,882,000 after acquiring an additional 33,045 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,913,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in SEA by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 36,300 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,385,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

