Seaport Global Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.56. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Essential Utilities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Bank of America raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.50.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $30.40 and a 1-year high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.00 million.

In other Essential Utilities news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 55,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 72,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

