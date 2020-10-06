Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in providing personal and business banking products through its branches and the Internet. The Bank offers a range of banking services, including checking and savings accounts, commercial, consumer, mortgage and personal loans, and other associated financial services. Select Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc., is based in United States. “

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Select Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLCT traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 383 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,203. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Select Bancorp has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $12.47. The stock has a market cap of $135.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Select Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Select Bancorp will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 867,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,620 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 65.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 76.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 692.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 147,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Select Bancorp by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

