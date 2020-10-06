Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Select Energy Services from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Select Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE WTTR opened at $4.09 on Friday. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $421.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $92.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 200,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,693,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 97,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 33.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

