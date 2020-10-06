Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Selecta Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair downgraded Selecta Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $4.83.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,910,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,102,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners lifted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 997,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

