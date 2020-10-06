Sharder (SS) Price Hits $0.0054 on Exchanges

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded down 19.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Sharder token can now be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $104,948.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sharder has traded 27% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sharder

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain. The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain. Sharder’s official website is sharder.org.

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

