Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of SHLX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.37. The company had a trading volume of 14,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333,451. Shell Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 126.50% and a net margin of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 26.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 117.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 11.8% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.78% of the company’s stock.

About Shell Midstream Partners

