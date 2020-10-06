Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Ship Finance International stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Ship Finance International has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. Ship Finance International had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $118.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ship Finance International will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. Ship Finance International’s payout ratio is presently 91.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ship Finance International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Ship Finance International by 9,266.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,683 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About Ship Finance International

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

