Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a report published on Monday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $970.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shopify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Shopify has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,013.32.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $1,065.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $985.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $815.06. The company has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,746.74, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37. Shopify has a 12-month low of $282.08 and a 12-month high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spence Asset Management lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.0% in the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 10,632 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,876,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 700.0% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shopify by 1.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 209.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after buying an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 305.6% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,410,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.