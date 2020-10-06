Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,250.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price target (up from $860.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,286.00 to $1,318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,016.89.

SHOP opened at $1,065.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $985.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $815.06. Shopify has a 52 week low of $282.08 and a 52 week high of $1,146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1,746.74, a P/E/G ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $714.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 675.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,635,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

