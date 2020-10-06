SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SI-BONE Inc. is a medical device company which developed the iFuse Implant System(R) for minimally invasive surgical treatment of the sacroiliac joint dysfunction. SI-BONE Inc. is based in Santa Clara, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SI-Bone from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-Bone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Shares of SIBN stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. 950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.75 and a current ratio of 13.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a market cap of $671.95 million, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.46.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.20. SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a negative return on equity of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $83,540.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,211. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 45,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SI-Bone by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 26,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

