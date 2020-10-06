SIG plc (LON:SHI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SIG plc (LON:SHI) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 50 ($0.65).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHI. Peel Hunt reissued a “restricted” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SIG from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd.

SHI stock opened at GBX 29.14 ($0.38) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The firm has a market cap of $309.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.90. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 14.93 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.34.

In other SIG news, insider Andrew Allner purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,544.10).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

