Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.39. Sigma Labs shares last traded at $2.33, with a volume of 16,534 shares traded.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 296.19% and a negative net margin of 826.84%. Analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs, Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company offers PrintRite3D, an in-process-quality-assurance suite of software applications that embeds quality assurance and process control practices for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing, and other advanced manufacturing technologies, as well as provides related engineering consulting services.

