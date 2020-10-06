Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 on October 23rd

Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th.

Simon Property Group has increased its dividend payment by 27.7% over the last three years.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.33.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.78.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

