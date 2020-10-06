SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. SINA’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SINA stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.10 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SINA. BidaskClub upgraded SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

About SINA

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

