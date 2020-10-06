SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a research report issued on Sunday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SITC. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.75 to $8.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of SITE Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.02.

SITE Centers stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $98.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.65 million. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 11.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 319,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 6,062.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,743 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the second quarter worth about $280,000.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Recommended Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.