Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Smart Global stock opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.20 million, a PE ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Smart Global has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. Smart Global had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smart Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Smart Global by 421.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Smart Global by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Smart Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Smart Global by 5,560.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

