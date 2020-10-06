Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smartspace Software (LON:SMRT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (3.47) (($0.05)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

SMRT traded up GBX 3.52 ($0.05) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 84.52 ($1.10). 129,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 82.73 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 42.84. Smartspace Software has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 92 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 million and a PE ratio of -4.55.

About Smartspace Software

Smartspace Software Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software, technology, and services in the smart buildings and commercial spaces market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Systems Integration, Managed Services, and Software. It offers smart solutions for offices, buildings, destinations, and cities.

